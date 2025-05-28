Tinubu Arrives Lagos for ECOWAS@50, to Unveil Major Projects

President Bola Tinubu touched down in Lagos at exactly 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Welcomed by Lagos State officials, Tinubu is set to host fellow ECOWAS leaders on Wednesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Eko Hotels and Suites, as part of the golden jubilee events that kicked off in Accra last month.

A highlight of the Lagos celebration will be a symbolic reenactment of the original 1975 ECOWAS declaration at the NIIA in Victoria Island.

Among the dignitaries is former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), the only surviving signatory to the founding charter, who will participate in all ceremonies and deliver a keynote address.

While in Lagos, the President will also commission a string of infrastructure projects, including Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, and the commencement of Section II of the coastal highway, along with the 7th Axial Road.

Tinubu is also expected to virtually inaugurate several road projects across Kano and Katsina states among them the Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Road and the Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai stretch.

The President will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks before returning to Abuja.