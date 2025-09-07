Tinted Convoys, Locked Offices: The Irony of Grassroots Representation

The Constituency Office of a Nigerian Senator was designed to be a bridge between the grassroots and the National Assembly. It was intended as the open space where citizens could stroll in, air grievances, submit petitions, and engage their elected representatives without booking a flight to Abuja. In practice, however, many of these offices are not functioning at their full potential. Some remain so quiet that they have become symbols of underutilized democratic infrastructure.

This situation is not limited to Senators alone. Members of the House of Representatives and even State House of Assembly members often face similar challenges in maintaining constant constituency presence. Offices that were meant to bring governance closer to the people sometimes appear inactive, accessible only through a gateman who doubles as an aide, or in some cases, yet to be fully operational. Representation, which ought to be a continuous process, thus becomes episodic.

Rather than serving as listening posts, many of these offices tend to become vibrant only during election periods, when they are reactivated with banners, handshakes, and renewed promises. The irony is that lawmakers at all levels spend far more time in Abuja lounges and government offices than in their constituencies. And when they finally arrive “home,” they do so in tinted convoys that project distance rather than accessibility.

The idea of the constituency office is not uniquely Nigerian; it has deep roots in parliamentary democracies. In the United Kingdom, the practice of “constituency surgeries” emerged in the 1950s, when Members of Parliament began holding regular open sessions in their districts. These meetings were deliberately informal, taking place in community halls or modest offices, to allow ordinary citizens to sit face-to-face with their representatives. In the United States, district offices of Congressmen and Senators became institutionalized in the mid-20th century as part of the broader principle of constituency service. Lawmakers were expected not only to legislate in Washington but also to provide direct services back home—assisting with grants, veterans’ benefits, or immigration issues. These offices were designed to function daily as accessible hubs of democracy. Over time, they became so entrenched that failing to maintain one is now considered a breach of political responsibility.

Nigeria adopted this model in the Fourth Republic, embedding constituency offices into the framework of representative democracy. The intention was clear: lawmakers must be physically and administratively present in their constituencies. Unfortunately, while the structure was imported, the culture of accountability that sustains it abroad has not been fully replicated.

These offices are not private initiatives; they are supported by law and financed with public resources. The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) clearly affirms that one of the duties of a legislator is the “setting up of a Constituency Office to facilitate public access.” This is therefore not optional but a standard of democratic service. Furthermore, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) provides detailed guidelines on how these offices should operate. Lawmakers are entitled to employ legislative aides—from Personal Assistants to Senior Legislative Aides—who are qualified to handle petitions, draft reports, and engage with communities. A closed office therefore represents more than a locked door; it is a missed opportunity for citizen-legislator interaction.

As an Agatu proverb wisely puts it: “The goat that refuses to visit the farm will one day be visited by the knife.” In the same way, leaders who reduce their constituency engagement risk losing touch with the very communities that entrusted them with mandates. John Stuart Mill once observed that “The worth of a man is in proportion to the objects he pursues.” If the objects pursued are limited to allowances and legislative sittings in Abuja, then the essence of representation is lost. Edmund Burke also reminded us that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Representation must therefore be active, not symbolic.

Billions of naira are appropriated annually for Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs), popularly known as constituency projects. Lawmakers recommend these projects, but government agencies implement them. Oversight is expected to come through constituency offices. Where such offices are inactive, oversight weakens, and citizens are deprived of the benefits of accountability. Even the National Assembly’s own Legislative Agenda provides for budgeting to support constituency relations, including equipping offices and training staff. When constituency offices are not fully functional, it is therefore not an issue of resources but of effective utilization.

Constituency offices are not privileges granted by Senators, Reps, or Assembly members; they are obligations financed by the taxpayer. The Nigerian electorate deserves offices that are vibrant, accessible, and responsive.

Democracy, if it is to retain meaning, must not be reduced to tinted SUVs waving at citizens through dark glass. Nigerians must continue to demand more. Lawmakers should treat constituency offices not as temporary lodges for election seasons but as permanent spaces for governance and dialogue.

And if our Senators, Reps, and Assembly members still need a reminder, it is this:

A constituency office that remains closed is not a political retreat—it is a missed democratic opportunity.

Politicians who choose tinted glass over open dialogue will one day discover that ballots are more transparent than their convoys.

And finally—if democracy is truly government of the people, by the people, and for the people, then Nigeria’s lawmakers must embrace accessibility, presence, and accountability as everyday duties, not seasonal gestures.