September 7, 2025 - 1:40 PM

Lunar Eclipse to Be Visible in Nigeria and Other African Countries on Sunday

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Lunar Eclipse to Be Visible in Nigeria and Other African Countries on Sunday
Nigeria and many other countries will witness a lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 7.
The eclipse will last about 83 minutes and begin around 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time. It will be visible across most parts of Africa, with some areas able to see the entire event.
Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Togo, Niger, Chad, and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to experience it. However, some western regions may miss the early stages because the Moon will rise closer to or during totality.
Scientists have confirmed that watching a lunar eclipse is completely safe without any special equipment.
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the Moon.
Tinted Convoys, Locked Offices: The Irony of Grassroots Representation
The Generals’ Call, Our Rails, and Our Fear for the Future (2)
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

