Ganduje Not Leaving APC – Spokesperson

The spokesperson for former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has denied claims that his principal plans to leave the party.

In an interview with Newsmen, Edwin Olofu dismissed reports suggesting Ganduje was preparing to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), calling them baseless.

“Ganduje is a committed member of the APC. He is loyal to the President and his Renewed Hope Agenda. So, ignore those saying he plans to leave the party,” Olofu said.

The clarification comes two months after Ganduje resigned as APC National Chairman on June 27, 2025, citing health reasons. Ganduje, who became chairman on August 3, 2023, was the sixth leader of the ruling party since its formation.

His resignation had fueled speculation that he might lead his loyalists out of the APC.

When asked if Ganduje had met President Bola Tinubu since stepping down, Olofu declined to comment, saying only Ganduje could confirm that.

Olofu further explained Ganduje’s recent visit to the new APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, noting it was both personal and political.

“It was partly a condolence visit and also a show of support. Ganduje made it clear that he supports the new chairman and will always be available whenever he needs him,” Olofu said.