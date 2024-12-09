They Used Me and Didn’t Pay Me’-Olajumoke Orisaguna Reveals the Dark Side of Viral Fame

Remember Olajumoke Orisaguna, the bread seller who became an overnight sensation in 2019 after walking into a photoshoot?

Her story captivated millions, symbolizing hope and the possibility of unexpected success. But behind the fairy tale lies a troubling reality.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Olajumoke opened up about the struggles she faced after her rise to fame.

She revealed that while her newfound visibility seemed like a blessing, many of the opportunities that came her way didn’t include fair compensation contrary to public belief.

One of her shocking revelations involved popular singer Harrysong.

According to Olajumoke, she appeared in his music video for Chacha but was never paid, despite claims otherwise.

“I went to Harrysong’s house in Lekki and danced in his video,” she said. “He claimed he paid me N400,000 in a written statement, but it’s false. I did it for free. He didn’t pay me anything.”

Sadly, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Olajumoke shared other instances where she felt exploited.

One particularly frustrating experience involved international travel, yet she was compensated with only N200,000. “They took me to South Africa for work and paid me just N200,000,” she added, expressing her disappointment.

Her story sheds light on the dark side of sudden fame and the exploitation that often comes with it.

While the world saw a glowing success story, Olajumoke was left navigating unfulfilled promises and inadequate rewards for her work.

Well it is true then that behind the headlines and the glamour are untold struggles and, sometimes, a harsh reality of being used and undervalued.

