Jay-Z Slams Lawsuit Alleging Assault-Calls It ‘Blackmail’ and Demands Justice

Renowned American rapper and business mogul Sean Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, has spoken out against a shocking lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside embattled music mogul Sean Combs, aka Diddy, back in 2000.

The allegations were brought forward by attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed a civil lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of statutory rape.

However, Jay-Z swiftly denied the claims in a strongly-worded statement shared on his social media platforms on Sunday.

Describing the allegations as “false and blackmail,” Jay-Z firmly dismissed the accusations and challenged Buzbee to take the matter to criminal court instead of pursuing a civil case.

In his statement, the rapper wrote:

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee.

“What he had calculated was that the nature of these allegations and public scrutiny would pressure me into settling. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So no, I will not give you one red penny!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!

“Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away. Would you not agree? These alleged victims deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Jay-Z’s fiery response has set the stage for a potential legal showdown as he categorically denies any involvement in the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Diddy, a close ally of Jay-Z, is already embroiled in legal troubles.

In September, he was arrested by Homeland Security on suspicion of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and interstate transportation for prostitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...