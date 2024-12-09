Funke Akindele Sets Sights on N5 Billion Box Office Record

The Lagos premiere of Funke Akindele’s highly anticipated film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, was nothing short of a glamorous affair.

Held on Sunday night, December 8, the event attracted some of the biggest names in Nollywood and the entertainment industry.

Among the star-studded attendees were Nollywood icons like Patience Ozokwor, Lateef Adedimeji, Omowunmi Dada, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, and the ever-energetic Falz.

Not to be left out, music superstar D’Banj graced the occasion, adding an extra spark to the evening. Fans of reality TV also had something to cheer about as BBNaija personalities Shaun, Beauty, Bella, Kassia, and others joined the celebration.

Set to hit cinemas on December 13, 2024, Everybody Loves Jenifa has already created a buzz among fans eager to experience what promises to be another Funke Akindele masterpiece.

The excitement surrounding the movie isn’t just about its star power but also the ambitious expectations tied to its release.

In a viral video featuring the movie’s cast, Funke Akindele expressed her confidence in the film’s success. “We are making N5 billion this year,” she declared, projecting record-breaking revenue for the film.

If her prediction comes true, Everybody Loves Jenifa will smash the record previously held by another of her hits, A Tribe Called Judah, which became the first Nigerian movie to gross over one billion naira.

With its promising storyline, an ensemble of talented stars, and Funke Akindele’s proven track record of delivering box-office hits, Everybody Loves Jenifa is poised to captivate audiences and set new milestones in Nigerian cinema.

Fans can’t wait to see if the movie will live up to the hype and rewrite history when it hits the big screen.