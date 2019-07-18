There was no election in Kogi, APC allotted votes to self, PDP agent tells Presidential Election Tribunal

It was an emotional scene, Wednesday at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, as the Kogi State Witness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Arume Yahaya suddenly burst into tears, saying there was no presidential election in the state.

Yahaya also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), brazenly allocated to itself a greater majority of votes as winner.

The PDP witness who was ward collation agent at Abocho ward in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State reiterated before the tribunal that no election was conducted in the area.

In his words, “There was no election in 18 out of the 29 polling units of the ward.

“I visited only 10 units and in the bid to access the 11 unit, violence took over everywhere and I ran into hiding.

“Armed APC thugs shot two indigenes of the community. One of them died soon after he was admitted in hospital.”

When asked by the APC counsel, Lateef Fagbemi if he knew what happened in the other units, Yahaya said he wouldn’t have known what happened.

In his words, “When I was hiding, I wouldn’t have known what happened. The PDP would have won the election. However, Fagbemi told Yahaya to be a strong man.

“We expected you to be a strong man. Your mother wanted you to be a strong man. So, be strong and answer the questions,” he said.

However, the presiding tribunal chairman, Mohammed Garba has adjourned proceedings to Friday this week for continuation of hearing and cross-examination.