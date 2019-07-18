House of Reps tasks IGP, DSS to shut Edo Assembly over Obaseki, Oshiomhole feud

The house of representatives has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to shut the Edo State House of Assembly.

This follows the recommendation of a panel set up to investigate the crisis rocking the state assembly.

A “cold war” between Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, had split the state lawmakers into two factions.

On June 17, nine pro-Obaseki lawmakers got inaugurated under controversial circumstances but the 15 lawmakers loyal to Oshiomhole kicked against it, calling for intervention.

The lower legislative chamber of the national assembly had mandated a 13-man panel headed by Abdulrazak Namdas to probe the crisis and make recommendations.

The panel reported back to the green chamber on Wednesday.

“All members of the Edo state house of assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the state forward,” part of the recommendation read.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General (DG), Department of State Service should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by Members-elect.”

The panel also recommended that a fresh inauguration be conducted.

The house adopted the recommendations, saying if nothing positive comes out of it, the national assembly shall invoke section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to take over the state assembly pending the time the crisis is resolved.

Last week, Obaseki had dared those whom he referred to as “Abuja politicians” to take over the state if they could.