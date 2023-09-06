The top 30 self-made female entrepreneurs in Nigeria 2023

Every year young people including females, in Nigeria strive to make huge successes in the business world. These self-made entrepreneurs built their businesses and achieved success through their hard work, starting without significant financial backing from external sources.

Below is the list of under 30 self-made female entrepreneurs (with the exception of those in the music sphere) featured in the Forbes Under 30 list for 2023.

They include;

Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri (29 years old)

Oluwabusayo Victoria is the CEO of the fashion brand, KokoByKhloe with the subsidiaries KokoByKhloe Beauty, KokoByKhloe Fashion, and KokoByKhloe Academy.

She was born on 29 October 1993 and is a native of Ado Ekiti. The Entrepreneur grew up in Lagos attending the Lagos State Model College, Meiran, and eventually studying Accounting at Babcock University.

She was a finalist at Miss Global Nigeria 2013 and worked as a vixen in music videos. According to her, her business started with two things; “$150 and resilience.”

“I call myself the jack of all trades and muscle [to mean strength] of everything,” she said to Forbes Africa. She started Koko By Khloe Beauty due to the limited quality skincare products and numerous hazardous skin care products in the African market. Her aim was to launch a cosmetics line that embraced different skin types and shades. This line would provide women with well-trusted and patented products that nourish and promote healthy glowing skin. She noted that starting a business in Nigeria did not come without challenges. She noted that “there are a lot of stigmas about doing business with Nigerians, and there is a lot of competition that comes with it.” Through her business, Abiri has been able to amass over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 200,000 daily Snapchat viewers. By leveraging on these things she managed to create a community of committed consumers. Blessing Joel Abeng (28 years old) Blessing Abeng is the Co-founder and Director of Communications, at Ingressive For Good. She was born on October 16 1994 in Jos, Nigeria. She studied biochemistry at Covenant University and later proceeded to study branding at Orange Academy. She started out writing business plans for clients before launching a full-time career in branding and communications. She co-founded Disha, a tech company later acquired by Flutterwave, before moving on to Ingressive for Good. The nonprofit organization works to increase the earning power of African youths by assisting brands through the art of storytelling. She has mentored audiences in branding, communications, and entrepreneurship, and has worked with several brands such as Dark and Lovely, Alomo Bitters, Heritage Bank, Light Camera Africa, Victor Ehikhamenor, and Lemi Ghariokwu, and many others.