The Spur And Scent Of Descriptive Writing

Ndaba Sibanda

It enriched the ode with radiant imagery,

with its kind of ease, tease and symmetry.

He read a memorable verse, and it was so vivid

that he could see the object: spherical and solid.

The poetess’s sensory diction danced, stirred his mind

and heart to seam and sing with its enchanting sound.

The bard’s pen built a bond, a beauty that rose into daylight

of bliss based on senses of touch, taste, sound, smell and sight.

He found himself gravitating to the tune of the rare instrument,

dazzled, stringing it like a guitar, savoring its aroma and nourishment.

