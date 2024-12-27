Adekunle Olopade Shares Why Ilebaye’s BBNaija All-Stars Win Means So Much to Him

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Olopade recently opened up about why Ilebaye’s victory in the All-Stars edition was particularly special to him.

During a casual chat with his colleagues Kellyrae, Jeff, and Topher, Adekunle shared how his past actions in the “Level Up” season contributed to Ilebaye’s early eviction from the show.

Here’s the backstory: as the Head of House during the “Level Up” season, Adekunle had the difficult task of nominating housemates for eviction. Ilebaye, unfortunately, was one of those he nominated, which led to her leaving the show in just the third week.

Reflecting on that time, Adekunle admitted he felt a deep sense of guilt after seeing Ilebaye’s struggles outside the house. “After the eviction, we were leaving the house on a bus, and fans were crowding around to greet us. But I saw Ilebaye standing by the gate, and people just walked past her like she wasn’t there,” he recalled.

“That moment hit me hard because she was with us on the same show, yet she was being overlooked. I felt responsible because my nomination had contributed to her leaving early,” Adekunle confessed.

Fast forward to the All-Stars edition: when Adekunle saw Ilebaye return to the show, he couldn’t help but feel a sense of relief and happiness. Watching her grow and ultimately win the competition felt like a full-circle moment.

“Ilebaye’s win is personal to me,” Adekunle said. “I’m so happy she won. Seeing her triumph after everything she went through was incredible. It felt like redemption, not just for her but for me too.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...