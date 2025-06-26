Close Menu
    The Possible Source of Account Takeover (ATO) Attacks 

    0
    By on Poem
    Ndaba Sibanda

    As we wander or wad through the delightful, diverse and dynamic thicket

    of snapshots, posts, videos, newscasts, games and billboards on the internet,

    we start to grasp that it might not be a spiky wood that needs protective boots

    to venture into, but it is awash with convenient and complex AI tools: the bots.

     

     

    Is the net not our human hotspot where we talk and walk territorial integrity?

    No! Constituting 42%- 52% of general web traffic, bots have a say. The beauty

    of bots can be seen in how they are used by search engines. Still, the majority

    are hateful, they linger, loot and guess usernames and passwords. Criminality!

