Shettima Visits Ethiopia for Green Legacy Launch, Bilateral Talks

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa on a State visit at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

While in Ethiopia, Shettima will attend the official launch of the Green Legacy Programme an ambitious environmental campaign aimed at planting 20 billion trees in four years to fight deforestation and climate change.

He is also expected to tour major agricultural and industrial sites, including the Adama Industrial Zone, Mojo Poultry Farm, and Bishoftu Pea Youth Farm, to explore avenues for cooperation in agro-industrial development.

The visit will culminate in a State Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Ahmed, highlighting the growing diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Discussions will focus on boosting collaboration in climate action, food security, and sustainable industrial growth.