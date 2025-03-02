The Plight of Women in Nigerian Politics

In the ever-evolving political landscape of Nigeria, the struggle for gender equality remains a daunting challenge, particularly in the sphere of elective politics. The ongoing ordeals of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and other female politicians serve as painful reminders of the deep-seated misogyny that continues to undermine women’s political participation. Despite constitutional guarantees and international conventions advocating for gender equity, women in Nigeria are still treated as political outsiders, systematically excluded, and viciously maligned.

To opine that there are stubborn walls of misogyny being waged against Nigerian women in politics is not an exaggeration. This is as misogyny is deeply entrenched in Nigeria’s socio-political fabric, manifesting in ways that range from subtle bias to outright violence against women who dare to challenge the status quo. The cultural and traditional expectations placed on women limit their ability to assert themselves in the public sphere. Many still believe that a woman’s place is in the kitchen or at best in an appointed, symbolic role rather than in the competitive arena of elective politics.

In fact, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political journey is a testament to the relentless opposition faced by women in politics. Despite her competence, courage, and determination, she has been subjected to smear campaigns, character assassination, and physical threats. Her case is not isolated. Women like Remi Sonaiya, Oby Ezekwesili, and Aisha Yesufu have all faced virulent attacks simply for daring to seek political relevance. The misogynistic environment discourages many women from aspiring to public office, as they are often reduced to objects of ridicule rather than being recognized for their ideas and leadership capabilities.

Dispassionately looking at this issue, it is not an exaggeration to opine that political disenfranchisement and warped electoral system have been the bane of women in politics since Nigeria transited to a democratic government. It is so appalling that political parties, which serve as the primary vehicles for electioneering, are overwhelmingly dominated by men who dictate party structures and candidate selection. The few women who express interest in contesting elections are either sidelined or used as political tokens to fulfill superficial gender quotas. The systemic discrimination is further exacerbated by financial constraints, as women often lack the economic resources needed to compete in Nigeria’s heavily monetized political system.

Furthermore, electoral violence disproportionately affects women. Reports from previous elections have shown that female candidates and their supporters face higher risks of intimidation, harassment, and even physical attacks. This discourages female political participation and perpetuates the cycle of male dominance in governance.

A particularly peculiar challenge faced by Nigerian women in politics is the issue of indigeneity. A woman married outside her state of origin often finds herself in a political no-man’s-land. In her husband’s state, she is considered an outsider, and in her state of birth, she is seen as having forfeited her identity. This dilemma further limits the political aspirations of women, as they are rendered stateless within their own country. If a woman’s competence and ability to serve are questioned based on her marital status, how can we claim to operate an inclusive democracy?

In fact, most women in government today hold appointed positions rather than elected ones. While appointments serve as a form of representation, they do not equate to political empowerment. Elected positions provide women with legitimacy, political capital, and the ability to influence policy directly. The continued reliance on appointments over elections reflects the reluctance of the Nigerian political elite to allow women to genuinely compete for power.

The media, particularly social media, also plays a significant role in perpetuating negative stereotypes against women in politics. Female politicians are often scrutinized not for their policies but for their personal lives. When a woman rises in her career, she is frequently accused of having traded sexual favors for success. This narrative discourages young women from aspiring to leadership roles, as they fear the character assassination that accompanies visibility.

Moreover, women in politics are often ridiculed and their voices drowned out in public discourse. A woman who is assertive is labeled as ‘rude’ or ‘disrespectful,’ while a man exhibiting the same qualities is praised for being ‘strong’ and ‘determined.’ The double standards are glaring and serve as roadblocks to female political participation.

In a similar vein, religion is another tool used to suppress women’s political ambitions. Many religious institutions still propagate the belief that leadership is a male prerogative. Misogynists often cite religious texts to justify the exclusion of women from governance, ignoring the historical and contemporary examples of female leaders who have successfully governed societies. In conservative communities, the idea of a woman leading men is met with outright hostility, reinforcing the patriarchal structures that stifle progress.

Given the ludicrousness that characterizes the landscape of women in politics in Nigeria, it is not a misnomer to call for the breaking of the shackles, and for institutional and societal reforms. This is as the road to gender inclusivity in Nigerian politics requires deliberate and concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

In fact, there are key steps that must be taken, and they cut across legislative intervention, political party reforms, security measures, economic empowerment, public reorientation and legal recognition of indigeneity for married women.

Explanatorily put, Nigeria must enact laws that mandate gender quotas in elective positions. Several African countries, including Rwanda and Senegal, have successfully implemented such policies, leading to increased female representation.

In a similar vein, parties must create internal structures that ensure equal opportunities for female aspirants. This includes waiving exorbitant nomination fees for women and actively promoting female candidates.

Also in a similar vein, given that electoral violence remains a major deterrent for women in politics, uthorities must enforce stricter laws against political violence, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

Not only that, Nigerian women in politics need access to financial resources to fund their campaigns. Government agencies and private organizations should create funding mechanisms to support female candidates.

In fact, society must unlearn misogynistic stereotypes and recognize women as capable leaders. Media organizations have a crucial role to play in reshaping public perceptions by highlighting the achievements of women in governance.

Also, the Nigerian constitution must be amended to protect the political rights of women married outside their states of origin. Women should have the freedom to contest elections without being ostracized based on their marital status.

The struggle for female political inclusion in Nigeria is not just a fight for women, is a fight for democracy, equity, and progress. A society that continues to marginalize half of its population in governance is bound to suffer stagnation. The misogynistic barriers that hinder women from thriving in politics must be dismantled, not just for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and other courageous women, but for the future of Nigeria.

As a nation, we must move beyond mere rhetoric and take concrete actions to ensure that women are no longer political pawns but political players. Until then, the dream of an inclusive democracy remains a mirage.