Boko Haram Fighter Surrenders to Nigerian Troops in Borno

A Boko Haram fighter has surrendered to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Hadin Kai, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the insurgent, who was under the command of notorious Boko Haram leader Ali Ngulde in the Mandara Mountains, surrendered around 11:30 a.m. on March 1.

He approached troops stationed along the Gwoza-Limankara Road and handed over an AK-47 rifle along with a magazine containing seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The fighter cited increased military operations, oppression from his leaders, injustice within the group, and a worsening food shortage due to blocked supply routes as reasons for his surrender.

He revealed that many other fighters trapped in the Mandara Mountains also wanted to surrender but feared execution by their commanders.

“Many of our people want to give up their weapons, but they are afraid they will be killed by both our leaders and the Nigerian military. I never thought it would be this easy to surrender. I believe that once others see this, they will start coming out from the bushes to lay down their arms,” he said. He urged other insurgents to renounce terrorism and surrender.

The surrendered fighter is now in military custody for further investigation and processing.