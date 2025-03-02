Eleven Nigerien Soldiers Laid to Rest After Deadly Ambush

Eleven out of fifteen Nigerien Defence and Security Forces members killed in an ambush were buried on Saturday at the Muslim cemetery in Agadez. The attack took place near Ekadé Malane.

The burial ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMA) and the Chief of the Army Staff (CEMAT), who arrived in Agadez on Saturday morning to honor the fallen soldiers.

The deceased were all part of the Special Response Battalion (BSI) under Zone N02 of Agadez. They lost their lives on Friday morning while on patrol near the military post in Inanbagarett. Two other soldiers survived with injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to security sources, the attack happened near the Algerian border, an area often used by armed groups involved in illegal activities.

The Nigerien military has not yet released further details about the attackers.