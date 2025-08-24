The Malami Effect

The Northern region of Nigeria has a rich history of producing influential leaders who have shaped the country’s politics. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the nation’s first Prime Minister, to the Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello, and notable politicians like Kashim Ibrahim, the North has played a significant role in dominating national discourse. The region’s impact on Nigerian politics was further solidified during late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Now, a new figure is emerging as a potential force: Abubakar Malami SAN, a founding father of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malami’s influence in Nigerian politics cannot be overstated. As a key figure in the APC’s formation, he played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s manifesto and foundational framework. His expertise and strategic thinking contributed significantly to the party’s success. With his sharp intellect and ability to navigate complex political landscapes, Malami has built strong relationships and demonstrated an ability to bring people together and drive change. Having served as the national legal Adviser of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change which fused with other political parties to formed the current APC.

His recent defection from the APC to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Citing Nigeria’s worsening security and economic challenges, Malami expressed his desire to rescue the country from further decline. His decision was driven by love for the nation and concern for the hardship faced by its people, rather than personal ambition or anger. This move has sparked speculation about his next step and the potential implications for the APC and Nigerian politics as a whole.

The impact of Malami’s defection on the APC’s fortunes in the North could be significant. As a prominent figure with widespread appeal in the region, Malami’s influence could galvanize support for the ADC. His network in security, judiciary, and the Islamic clerical class cannot be dismissed. According to Dr. Kabiru Sani, a political analyst, “Malami’s defection will shift the dynamics in the Northwest.” This development poses a challenge to President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, as Malami’s influence could mobilize regional support for his own ambitions.

His leadership style and vision could play a key role in shaping the country’s future. His commitment to justice, inclusion, competence, and national renewal aligns with the ADC’s values. The party has welcomed Malami’s expertise, and sources hint that he may head the coalition’s Legal and Electoral Reform Committee. This move could further strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The speculation surrounding Malami’s decision has created a sense of expectation, with many awaiting his next move to see how it might impact the political landscape. As a seasoned politician, Malami’s decisions are closely watched, and any shift in his allegiance could have profound consequences. The uncertainty surrounding his future plans has led various stakeholders to reevaluate their positions in light of this potential development.

Malami’s influence extends beyond his party affiliation, and his actions can have far-reaching implications. His ability to leverage his experience, expertise, and network to drive meaningful reforms could redefine the APC’s trajectory and beyond. In Kebbi State, his influence could lead to a shift in power dynamics, while in the North West, it might reshape regional politics.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain: Abubakar Malami SAN is a pivotal figure in Northern politics. His actions will likely have significant repercussions on the region’s political future, and his decisions will influence the trajectory of the APC and other political parties in the North. With his leadership style and vision, Malami could contribute to a more dynamic and potentially more inclusive political environment in Nigeria.

Abubakar Malami SAN is gaining momentum as a potential candidate for the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election, with many seeing him as a strong contender. His developmental footprint across the state is impressive, including facilitating N5.2 billion in interest-free loans for market women, farmers, and artisans. As former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Malami boasts a wealth of experience, having saved the country’s economy billions of dollars through successful negotiations and asset recovery agreements. His leadership style is characterized by his ability to bring people together and drive change.

His achievements include saving Nigeria over $1 billion through international asset recovery agreements and $1.5 billion in the Inter Ocean Oil case. He facilitated N2 billion in loans under the AGSMEIS program and N3.2 billion COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility Loan, benefiting thousands of entrepreneurs and beneficiaries across the state. These initiatives empowered youths and women, supporting small and medium-scale businesses and bolstering productivity and livelihoods. Malami’s commitment to development and youth empowerment makes him an attractive figure to rally behind.

His humanitarian outreach has also had a lasting impact, with his foundations distributing food items to 10,000 households during Ramadan and providing 236 boreholes in rural communities. His commitment to job creation and youth development is evident in the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme, which created 774,000 jobs nationwide, with Kebbi receiving a substantial share. Through his NGOs, Malami has launched skill acquisition programs, scholarship schemes, and medical outreach initiatives, demonstrating his dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Kebbi’s citizens.

As a seasoned politician and lawyer, Malami understands the intricacies of governance and the needs of the Nigerian people. His influence extends beyond party lines, and his reputation as a strategic thinker and leader has earned him respect across the region. Malami’s potential exit from the APC has already started to weaken the party’s grip in the North, sparking speculation about his next move. Given his stature and influence, Malami’s actions are likely to have significant repercussions on the party’s fortunes in the region.

Malami’s leadership style is characterized by his ability to inspire and motivate others, making him an exemplary figure in Nigerian politics. Kebbi State is at a crossroads, and Malami’s emergence as a potential governor offers a new era of hope and development. His influence, reputation, and commitment to development make him a strong contender for the governorship. Malami’s appeal extends beyond party lines, and his reputation as a leader has earned him respect across the region.

Malami’s vision for Kebbi State is centered on development, empowerment, and progress. His leadership style is characterized by his ability to bring people together and drive change, making him a strong contender for the governorship. Given Malami’s influence, reputation, and commitment to development, he stands a better chance of winning the governorship in Kebbi State. His ability to bring people together and drive change makes him a strong contender. The anticipation surrounding Malami’s decision is palpable, and many are awaiting his next move to see how it might impact the political landscape.

With his wealth of experience and commitment to development, Malami is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of Kebbi State residents. His influence and reputation make him a key player to watch in the state’s political landscape. As the people of Kebbi State look to the future, Malami’s potential to galvanize support and drive change positions him as a strong contender for the governorship, with the potential to shape the state’s future and bring about meaningful transformation. Malami’s legacy as a leader will be shaped by his ability to deliver on his promises and make a positive impact on the lives of Kebbi State residents.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s former Attorney General of the Federation, has had a profound impact on the country’s justice system and politics. During his tenure, he successfully recovered over N59 billion and $385 million in looted funds, and his office drafted several key bills, including the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Bill and the Anti-Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Bill. Malami’s efforts have been recognized both locally and internationally, showcasing his commitment to fighting corruption and reforming Nigeria’s justice system ¹.

His remarkable achievements have earned him widespread acclaim, and his leadership has been a game-changer for Nigeria. His vision, strategic mind, and dedication to public service have made a lasting impact on the country. With his impressive track record, the odds favour him in Kebbi State.