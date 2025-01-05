The lost compass for visionary leadership

Nigeria is a country capable of instigating rapid and sustainable development with her rich and abundant resources. Regrettably, she has refused to grow and effectively harness her huge potentials to transform fortunes into better outcomes. Has the country lost the compass for visionary leadership? Your guess is as good as mine. The blessings of a people have remained mostly untapped and seemingly a curse. Both abundant human and material resources do not seem to provide value. We are a country in endless battles with no well-defined or working economic policies.

Consequently, citizens are under the heavy yoke of pain and poverty. Yet those in power claim their bitter economic pills are the best to salvage the situation. They do not seem to comprehend the enormity of rot their bad leadership has bequeathed to the nation. An endowed nation like Nigeria has no business borrowing to pay salaries of workers and funding the lifestyle of a burgeoning upper class and profligate politicians. The name Nigeria sparks up mixed feelings, despair and uncertainty despite having the most patient and diligent set of citizens. After many years of independence the country has remained a toddler in many areas of social and economic development.

In fact, Nigeria unfortunately is blessed with mostly indolent leaders whose interest lies on what they can get than the selfless services to render. The country is led by a shameless ravenous set of people who enjoy the good things life could offer when they travel abroad but see no reason to replicate them at home. Within a few years in office they steal triple of what they cannot make after their retirement from the civil service.

These people are experts in flitching state treasures but failure in good governance. How could one steal state resources for generational keeps than building a prosperous nation? How could one person be accused of stealing state funds amounting to over N80bn? It was reported recently that a top civil servant in Delta State was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on account of missing N1.3trn. Plundering of state resources is a pass time for those in positions of authority, their friends, cronies and relations.

And we have all tended to inherit the pretenses and lies that Nigeria is working. Then, continue to live with our problems without recourse to challenging the systems and structures retarding growth and development. Delete Farotimi was simply hounded for daring to speak up and challenge the ills and powers that be. Nigeria is at the brink of collapse and we need more people of his calibre to salvage the situation. Why is the country always afraid of major political and economic reforms but are champions of cosmetic, petty, selfish or personal agenda – purposely designed to benefit a few and subjugate the poor majority?

When will Nigeria take that long awaited bold step to harness her abundant potentials for the good of all? When it comes to pretending that Nigeria is working; give it to the leaders to pontificate on. Glamorous speeches and presentations are made by those who never meant well for the country or what they say. Nigerians are a wise set of people who unfortunately-willing submit to the deceptive antics of politicians.

Almost every policy thrust of government never worked to uplift the standard of living of the ordinary people.

The current tax reform cannot effectively work even without any controversy trailing it in a nation which has deliberately chosen to be import driven. Although, tax reforms are designed to plug corrupt holes, raise the needed revenue and funds to effectively run the affairs of the country, the rationale for this one may not have substantially reflected national interest. The crisis generated by the poor economic decisions of government must be addressed first.

They have become national embarrassments. Trust deficit among ethnic nationalities which is a recurring decimal has to be resolved as well for Nigeria to make progress. The 2014 Confab report should be implemented. It offered solutions to almost major political, historical and structural problems of Nigeria. At this critical juncture of Nigeria as a nation, citizens are confronted with the worst forms of nightmares and uncertainties.

Nigerians are in state of hopelessness. People are writhing in abject poverty but leaders do not seem to understand the enormity of this hard times and daunting challenges. What steps have leaders taken? They, like Nero ’fiddle while the nation is on fire. Governments at both federal and state levels spend recklessly while urging Nigerians to be patient. Leaders have no solutions to emerging socio-economic problems. There is no concrete plan to put Nigeria on the right track of development and lift citizens out of poverty. The old failed narratives of the 1980s remain the songs of today.

The additional presidential aircraft procured immediately after the inauguration of President Tinubu, his brand new official car, rebuilding of the Vice-President’s official residence, cost of Aso Rock feeding and official trips; the cost of cars allocated to the unconstitutional office of the first lady and many more amounting to billions of dollars were misplaced priorities. Funds allocated to these non-priorities are big enough to provide the needed boost in critical areas of agriculture, education and health care.

A popular Igbo adage states that; when the King behaves in a manner unbecoming of his crown, the bold covers his face with a basket and chastises him like a nobody. Like the bold, it is time to admonish the kings made up of – Nigerian political class who for ages have kept the nation in this messy state. Nigeria has remained a burden unto herself and backward for lack of vision. Selfishness, corruption, deceit and bad leadership have all offered Nigeria a badge as the global capital of poverty.

Both the poor and rich are feeling the negative pinch and impact of a clueless government. Therefore, it ought to be our collective task to rise up to the occasion and hold leaders accountable. However, the nepotism in us will detract our true perception of issues and realities. Honestly, something has to give for Nigeria to move forward. Democratic revolution for desirable change is possible.

At a time when blacks in America were compelled to give up their seats in buses for their supposed white racial superior passengers; two brave young teenagers, Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks vehemently refused to give up their seats for white passengers. The courage of these girls to resist biases triggered the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. Their position changed the course of black history in Montgomery, brought sanity and restored their lost dignity as a people. If two little girls can change the fortunes of the entire blacks in America; there are capable men and women in Nigeria who can confront the odds in governance spaces and enthrone the change we all desire.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, lecturer Department of Mass Communication and Head Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...