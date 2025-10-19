NEWS FLASH: FG Cites No Funds, Bars Genius Student from Maths Olympiad

A 15-year-old Nigerian student who scored a perfect result in the SAT and qualified to represent Nigeria at the International Mathematics Olympiad in China has reportedly been denied the opportunity to attend.

According to reports Obtained by The News Chronicle, the Federal Government said there were no available funds to sponsor the student’s trip to China for the global competition.

The young prodigy, whose outstanding academic performance brought pride to the country, was expected to compete with other brilliant minds from across the world. However, the lack of financial support from the government has dashed his hopes of participating in the prestigious event.

Many Nigerians on social media have expressed disappointment over the situation, urging the government and private organizations to step in and support the student’s educational journey.