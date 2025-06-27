China and US Edge Close to Reducing Trade Tensions

America and China have also made a breakthrough in reviving their troubled trade relationship with an agreement on a new pact that can revive trade in high-tech products and rare earth metals between the world’s two largest economies.

Revived by a public comment from China’s Commerce Ministry, the deal offers a path to reduce tension in a trade war that had been smoldering for decades.

Central to the accord is the mutual pledge to open export gates to rare earths and roll back unprecedentedly tight regulations affecting technology-based trade. China, which monopolistically dominates the world’s rare earth industry, has pledged to process and clear export applications for the product, subject to its export control measures. By doing so, the U.S. pledged to lift a series of its previous sanctions against Chinese institutions and goods, although no information has been released yet.

This was after comments by United States President Donald Trump at the White House, where he had told the public that an agreement had been signed the day before. This was later explained by a White House official, who stated that what had been accomplished was a framework for accepting the agreed-upon terms in the recent Geneva trade negotiations.

The agreement followed high-level negotiations in London between the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The meeting was a continuation of earlier meetings held in Geneva, which had resulted in an interim agreement on the suspension of temporary tariffs and both parties agreeing to ease trade restrictions. Yet those gains were reversible, as China’s refusal to lift rare earth export restrictions and America’s renewed tightening of technology-related trade restrictions, along with the withholding of visas for Chinese students, contributed to the reversal.

And now, the new agreement appears to revive the Geneva spirit. But with caution. Alfredo Montufar-Helu, senior counselor at the Conference Board’s China Center, indicated that the news is positive, but most of the framework remains unresolved. He stated that, other than some occasional rare earth magnets, nothing too extraordinary is present regarding which particular products or materials are to be licensed, how much will be permitted, and under what conditions firms will have to comply.

The vagueness of the statement is a testament to the vulnerability of the rare earths industry. They are not only the spine of the global high-tech value chain—supporting everything from electric cars and mobiles to military systems—but are strategically also on the ground floor. Montufar-Helu thus believes that while China will relax some restrictions, it will retain strict control over the export of these strategic materials.

But the deal is a rush back from a retaliatory tit-for-tat cycle in a trade relationship. The larger context of such a move is a tit-for-tat game in which both nations imposed tariffs and technology controls, shook global markets, and created long-run uncertainty for sectors reliant on supply chains.

One of the most contentious issues of the last round of negotiations was the US prohibitions on Chinese technology firms and on granting student visas, measures that Beijing saw as weakening its long-term capacity to innovate. The new deal appears to be a step toward reconciliation, but it does not specify when that will take place.

The real test now is whether or not this transaction materializes in policy terms. Market observers, investors, and foreign technology firms alike will be watching in the coming weeks to see if there are any measurable policy developments or regulatory effects that materialize from the transaction.

While the gesture, tentatively as it must be at this stage, inspires optimistic fear that the world’s two biggest economies are willing to talk and not punch each other around—a pleasant solace in a time of global economic insecurity and political turmoil—whether this is the start of some general revival of trade or only the prelude to more bad rounds is impossible to determine, at least the door is open.