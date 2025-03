Did one vexed villager scream: it is mine?

Meaning his home. Now there is a mine!

It has seen families being displaced in Zim

yet it shouldn’t be a cruel curse but a boom.

A see-through that is often unseen but flown.

Is it not crystal clear that it’s a precious stone?

When it is striking, sunny and free from flaws,

it is vastly prized as a costly pebble that glows.

Excavated and elevated, it is used as an abrasive.

How dear is a piece of diamond? It is exclusive!