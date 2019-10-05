The Guild of Medical Directors set to hold its 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference

The Guild of Medical Directors is set to tackle the issue of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) during its 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference coming up in Abuja. The event slated for the 25/26th October will discuss widely and proffer solutions as private medical practitioners lead the vanguard.

The GMD which is a body of the Chief Medical Directors of some of the most active practices in Nigeria has always been concerned that the critical role of private practitioners has not been fully tapped, to improve health delivery to the majority of Nigerians.

The GMD can contribute massively through the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The pivotal role of the GMD in delivery of over 70% of health care in Nigeria places it in a strong position to assist Nigerians access health at their door step.

Everyone is invited to contribute to the success of the conference by participating and contributing actively.

We must all take the bull by the horn to solve Nigeria’s health issues.

The conference takes place at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.