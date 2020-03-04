The Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria collaborates with the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC for Private Health Care facilities Worker COVID19 awareness/Infection Prevention and Control Training Nationwide.

In a bid to ensure safe healthcare practices in Nigeria among Private health care practitioners, the Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria has organized a training in collaboration with the NCDC to ensure all private health care workers are aware of the protocol to follow to prevent and control the spread of the deadly COVID 19 virus.

The training which is facilitated by the Infection Prevention and Control team of the NCDC will cover an overview of the epidemiology of COVID 19, how to screen all patients as they present to the hospitals, isolate those that raise red flags as well as notify the NCDC of any potential suspect. Also to be discussed are Infection Prevention and Control guidelines with practical demonstrations including recommended PPE for COVID 19, laboratory aspects especially how to send samples to the laboratory and some recommended case management of COVID 19.

The training in Abuja started yesterday Tuesday 3rd March and will continue today Wednesday 4th March in Abuja.



The IPC team of the NCDC will then move to Lagos on Thursday, 5th March to train the members of the Guild of Medical Directors and all private healthcare providers. In Abuja, about 100 private health care facilities will be trained in the two days represented by nearly 200 selected Infection Prevention and Control staff members of these centers.

It is hoped that standard operating procedures will be developed by each private facility all across Nigeria at the end of this training which will continue across the country.

This will ensure safe healthcare practices to curb the spread of this deadly infection in particular and all other infections in general.