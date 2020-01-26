The difference between a smoothie and a milkshake

We know that you love them, both of these flavoursome drinks have many fans. Milkshakes and smoothies are a treat which is easily available and you can even make them at home. You can add any seasonal fruits to these refreshing drinks. But many don’t know that there are many things which makes them quite different from each other. Both of these drinks have different taste, texture and even the way they are prepared. They are a big hit in the fitness industry. People who go on a liquid diet, prefer them as an option and add them to their routine. Many get confused between them and often use them interchangeably which is even worse. So, we have made it our mission to tell you about the key differences they have.

Milkshake

Milkshake, as the name suggests, has a dairy base, it commonly uses ice creams, fruits and flavoured syrups. It has a creamy, frothy and thick texture as compared to the smoothie. It happens due to the milk and ice cream used in its preparation. Milkshake is made sweet by adding various flavoured syrups such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and many more. It also has endless toppings on it like candies, whipped cream, fruit which makes them rich in fat, and high sugar content. Milkshake is not considered as a meal replacement, unlike smoothies. Even though they are loaded with calcium and protein. But you can easily change these things when you prepare milkshake at home to get a healthier version.

Smoothie

They are mainly prepared with fruits and some ingredients like milk, fruit juice, seeds or yoghurt. It was an alternate version of milkshakes for those who are lactose intolerant. It mostly uses fruits like kiwi, berries. The name smoothie originated because of its smooth texture. It is very filling and is light on the stomach. It gets a bit of thick texture because of the fruit and vegetable pulp. Smoothies are prepared when fruits are blended with ice. They are often consumed as a substitute for meals by the people who are trying to lose weight or are on a diet. It is rich in carbs and low in fat as they don’t use much of the dairy products in them. It is widely believed that smoothies are healthier than milkshakes because its main elements are fruits and vegetables. You can also add oats and grains in the smoothie to increase its nutrient value.