Leah Sheribu gives birth under Boko Haram captivity

Leah Sheribu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has given birth to a baby boy.

Leah was delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage to a top Boko Haram commander, according to a reliable source close to the terror group.

Leah and over a hundred others were abducted by Boko Haram from Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Adamawa State in 2018.

While others were released, Leah was held back by the insurgents for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

A recent report by SaharaReporters alleged that Leah was forced to accept Islam before being married off to the Boko Haram commander.

According to the President of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (Church of the Brethren), Rev Joel Billi, he told correspondents that a journalist who has access to Boko Haram, Ahmad Salkida, told him Leah had become a mother.

The cleric said he got the call from Salkida on the same day the journalist announced the execution of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram.

He said he had known Salkida as a young boy while he was a pastor in Biu.

Billi said, “Ahmed Salkida, whom I knew as a young boy when I was a pastor in Biu, called me to inform me that Andimi had been gruesomely murdered.

“I was also told by Ahmad Salkida that Leah Sharibu had given birth to a baby. I was devastated. I was staggering and almost fell down because I was shocked to hear that. I couldn’t absorb the shock because Leah Sharibu had become a symbol of the Christian faith. I consider her Christian faith stronger than even that of many church leaders. When I heard that Leah Sharibu was now a mother, I had to ask more than three times just to be sure. Ahmad Salkida said, ‘Leah Sharibu is now a mother.’”

Shortly after the other girls were released, President Muhammadu Buhari promised that his government would not abandon Sharibu.