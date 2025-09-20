spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 20, 2025 - 12:03 PM

‎The Battle of Dangote

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

Dangote Challenges Nigerian Elites to Build Wealth at Home
Dangote

Dangote’s empire has always been built on one principle: own the chain from production to distribution. Cement, sugar, flour, and now fuel — every move extends his control.

On the surface, the strategy looks unshakable:

$22 billion net worth (Forbes, 2025)

40% share of Nigeria’s cement market

A refinery with capacity for 650,000 barrels per day, Africa’s largest.

But every strategy has a pressure point.

Marketers see a threat to their long-standing control of supply. Unions, sensitive to wages and working conditions, could paralyze operations if pushed. And politicians, often unpredictable, can turn regulation into a weapon when interests clash.

Caught in the middle are the Nigerian people — the consumers. They already spend over 60% of household income on food and energy (NBS, 2024). Cement price hikes slow down housing projects. Fluctuating fuel costs extend transport queues and raise the cost of living. In this game, the masses are not spectators but the ones carrying the heaviest load.

Dangote’s vertical integration promises efficiency but also concentrates risk. If the model succeeds, prices may stabilize in the long run. If it fails, disruption will ripple across the economy, deepening inflation and worsening hardship.

This is the real contest: not only whether Dangote withstands the pressure from marketers, unions, and politics, but whether Nigerians themselves can find relief — or remain the pond on the board of a much larger power play.

Previous article
When Technology Meets Medicine: The FUT Minna Debate
Next article
How Are The Mighty Fallen? Fubara’s Speech And The Politics Of Survival
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

How Are The Mighty Fallen? Fubara’s Speech And The Politics Of Survival

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
The haunting lament of David in “2 Samuel 1:27”...

When Technology Meets Medicine: The FUT Minna Debate

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
When the news first broke that the Federal University...

Councillors, CDOs in Hot Seat Over ₦46m Extortion Scandal

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC)...

Reps Push Bill to Free NBS from Govt Funding

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The House of Representatives has unveiled plans to give...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

How Are The Mighty Fallen? Fubara’s Speech And The Politics Of Survival

Opinions 0
The haunting lament of David in “2 Samuel 1:27”...

When Technology Meets Medicine: The FUT Minna Debate

Opinions 0
When the news first broke that the Federal University...

Councillors, CDOs in Hot Seat Over ₦46m Extortion Scandal

News 0
The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC)...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x