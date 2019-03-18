The Atrocities Against the Innocent Muslims in New Zealand!

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

All praise is for Allah. We praise Him, we seek His aid and we ask for His forgiveness. We seek Allah’s refuge from the evils of ourselves and from our evil actions. Whosoever Allah guides, there is no one who can misguide him; and whosoever Allah misguides, there is no one who can guide him.

I testify that none has the right to be worshipped except Allah, alone, who has no partner; and I testify that Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is His servant and Messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! Christian Terrorist who has been identified as 29-year-old Australian citizen, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, attacks two Mosques and massacred forty nine innocent Muslims as they were performing Jumu’ah Prayer at New Zealand Mosque in the city Of Christchurch. Innocent Muslims died and many seriously injured in a shootout inside the Mosque with machine guns.

The criminal killed innocent people but hypocrite world’s media is calling him just a shooter not terrorist because he is not a Muslim.

Terrorist label is only for Muslims, shame on you…!!!

Dear brothers and sisters! What happened of anti-Muslim terrorist attack was driven by bigotry and hatred. I add my voice — along with all other decent people throughout the world — to the friends and families of the fallen and injured heroes. The world mourns with you and prays for you.

As for the killers, I believe real justice will come and be eternal.

“So do not become weak (against your enemy), nor be sad, and you will be superior (in victory) if you are indeed (true) believers.” [Ali Imran, 3:139]

Respected brothers and sisters! I condemned the terrorist attacks in which our innocent Muslim brothers and sisters were targeted. What took place constituted a crime and an act of cowardice, corruption, hostility, terrorism, and oppression.

My people! Know that, these terrorist acts will only serve to strengthen our unity and steadfastness. In Shaa Allah the bullets of terrorism will fall when they hit the rock-solid mountain of the unity that exists among our leaders and general public.

I prayed for Allah to grant the deceased His mercy and forgiveness, and to be pleased with them. I prayed for the quick recovery and wellbeing of the injured, I also extended my condolences to the families of the deceased. I prayed that the families be granted steadfastness, and that they be guided to seek Allah’s reward by persevering through this difficult time. I also prayed that Allah protect our country, as well as all lands of Muslims, from the hostility of opponents and the terrorism of the malicious who lie in wait for an opportunity to attack. I also implored Allah to grant continued safety, security, stability, and tranquility to Nigeria, as well as all lands of Muslims, Allah is the One who hears all prayers and responds.

And we Muslims harshly criticised the use of “Islamic terror” in world’s media, this is a double standard between Islam and other faiths. Only if the perpetrator is a Muslim, he is characterised by his religion.

My name is Muslim,

Buddhist kills me in Burma,

Christian kills me in Afghanistan,

Hindu kills me in Kashmir,

Jews kills me in Palestine,

Everyone kills me Everywhere,

Still they call me Terrorist.

May Allah grant the deceased Highest Rank in Jannatul Firdaws and exposes all those behind the attack. Ya Allah! We ask You to protect the Muslims all over the world and punish the perpetrators of this evil act, Ameen.

“And do not say about those who are killed in the way of Allah, “They are dead.” Rather, they are alive, but you perceive (it) not.” [Al-Qur’an]

* The Gun That The Terrorist Used In The New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Attack!

Dear brothers and sisters! This is the gun that the Terrorist used to kill and murder the Muslims in the two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. This weapon has been covered with extremist Christian bigotry, and many dates and names from the pages of history (many of these figures mentioned have always been revered in the Christian Extremist ideology for ages) has been written all over the weapon.

Now, what does these writings actually mean? Let’s go through one by one. Here is the meaning behind some of the writings on the gun used by the terrorist, Brenton Tarrant in the New Zealand Mosque terror attack:

1. Charles Martel

Charles Martel was the King of Francia (Modern day France), he is known in European history for one specific thing, he was the one who stopped the Islamic Caliphates advance into Western Europe in the battle of Tours in 732 CE. For this reason, he is revered and placed into a divine status in Christian extremist teachings.

2. Tours 732

The Battle of Tours in 732 CE, was perhaps the most defining battle in the history of Europe. The Muslim forces of the Umayyad Caliphate completely crushed the Christian Kingdoms of Spain and conquered all of Spain, and advanced unopposed towards conquering Western Europe. If we compare the balance of power during that time, the Umayyad Caliphate was the worlds sole superpower, and militarily and technologically far more advanced than the Christian Kingdoms of Europe. The only Kingdom that was some what capable to put up a resistance to the mighty Caliphate in all of Europe was the Kingdom of Francia (France).

The battle initially went very well for the Muslims, the Caliphate was nearly victorious, but the soldiers in the Caliphate army got greedy seeing the war booty and wealth lying in the battlefield and disobeyed commander Abdul-Rahman Al-Ghafiqis orders and broke ranks to collect the wealth. Seeing this, the Christian forces rallied, and charged the Muslims, most of the Muslims were unarmed as they put down their weapons in order to secure as many wealth as they could. Shocked, the Caliphate soldiers fled the battle and brave Abdul-Rahman Al-Ghafiqi alone in a last effort, led a valiant charge against the Franks and embraced martyrdom.

Most historians predict that if the Muslims had won the battle of Tours, the Muslims would have conquered all of Western Europe.

3. Vienna 1683

The battle of Vienna in 1683 CE was the last offensive Jihad led by an Islamic Caliphate in history. The Ottoman Caliphate in the 16th century was the superpower of the world, it’s army was huge and its military was unmatched. Since the foundation of the Ottoman Caliphate, it was conquering Europe with ease, the Pope initiated many Crusades and created many Christian coalitions to stop the Ottoman advance, but even with all of Europe united, they were still unable to stop the rising threat of the Ottomans.

in 1683 CE, the Ottoman army besieged the city of Vienna, at that time the city was known as the ‘heart of Europe’, the Ottomans had a gigantic army of 300,000. but in the end due to the Ottoman Commander Kara Mustapha’s arrogance and disobedience to the Sultan’s orders, the Ottomans lost the battle, and Kara Mustapha was executed by the Sultan’s orders. The defeat in Vienna in 1683 was catastrophic for the Muslim world, this began the slow decline of the Islamic Ummah and since there was no offensive war or Islamic expansion, technological innovations and thinking from the Muslim world started to fall apart as well.

1683 CE is the year where the Islamic Ummah lost the superpower status of the world.

4. Calivijo 844

According to the sources of the Spanish Church, Battle of Calivijo was a great ‘victory’ for the Christians over the Muslims. but however, most of the modern European historians have declared that no such battle took place and it was a myth made up by the Church of Spain to boost the hatred towards the Muslims. There is no historical evidence of it.

The most hilarious part is that according to the sources of the Spanish Church, the apostle James, son of Zebedee, a companion of Jesus who died 800 years earlier, suddenly ‘appeared’ and led the Christian army to gain its victory.

5. Odo the great

Odo the ‘Great’ was the ruler of the Frankish state of Aquitaine in France in the 700s, he was known in the European world as the first Christian king to defeat the Umayyad Caliphate in battle in 721 CE. As a result he earned the nickname ‘the great.’ However in 732 CE, he was humiliatingly defeated by Abdul-Rahman Al-Ghafiqi in the Battle of the River Garonne.

Ironically, his fellow Christian rulers like Charles Martel later waged war and destroyed his Kingdom. So called ‘Christian brotherhood.’

6. Alexandre Bissonnette

Alexandre Bissonnette is the name of the Christian terrorist who carried out the Quebec City Mosque shooting in Canada in January 29, 2017.

7. Skanderbeg

Skanderbeg (1405-1468) was an Albanian nobleman who initially served the Ottoman Empire initially but later betrayed them and led a rebellion against the Ottoman Sultanate.

He was so ruthless in his war against the Ottomans, since he lacked the military capability to take on the mighty Ottoman forces, he resorted to guerrilla warfare, and caused much headache to the Ottoman province of Albania. He was so cruel to the Muslims, it is said that he used to torture even little Muslim kids in front of their naked mothers.

For his early successes, Sultan Mehmed II crushed his rebellion later on. He was so ruthless and blood thirsty that even the Christian nobles who joined his rebellion later requested Sultan Mehmed II to get rid of his tyranny. His rebellion failed to stop the Ottoman advance.

8. Anton Lundin Pettersson

Anton Lundin Pettersson is the Christian terrorist who carried out the Trollhättan school attack in Sweden on 22 October 2015. He was a 21 year old who was radicalised by extremist Christian teachings, who later went on killing children in a school where majority were Muslims.

9. Marco Antonio Bragadin

Marco Antonio Bragadin (21 April 1523–17 August 1571) was a military officer in the Republic of Venice. In 1569 he was elected as Captain of the Kingdom of Cyprus and moved to Famagusta, from there he attacked Muslim ships and Hajj ships which were carrying Muslim pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah. The captured Muslims prisoners were tortured and were mercilessly executed.

on September 17, 1570, the Ottoman Navy besieged the city, unable to overcome superior Ottoman tactics and technology, the city crumbled and fell. He was later executed by the Ottomans for the crimes he committed towards the Muslims.

10. Kebab

The modern terminology of ‘Kebab’ is a derogatory term for Muslims. It was used during the Ottoman times by the Christian states to refer to the Ottomans since the Ottomans invented Kebab.

11. For Berlin, For Madrid

Reference to the attacks carried out by ISIS in the city of Berlin and Madrid.

As evident by the writings of his gun, the attack was a religiously motivated massacre, it was an act of Christian extremism, It was an act of terror driven by religious fanaticism.

Dear brothers and sisters! Please let’s continue praying for those martyrs innocent Muslims killed in the New Zealand Mosque attacks.

May Allah grant them, the highest level of Jannatul Firdaws. May Allah give them the companionship of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) – May Allah grant the whole Muslims community in New Zealand the Patience and the capacity to bear this tragedy, ameen.

Please, let the world be a peaceful place to live in not a place for destruction and fear!!!

Wassalamu Alaikum wa rahmatullah wa bara ka tuhu

Your brother,