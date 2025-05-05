APGA’s Dominance in Anambra Driven by Good Governance – Nat’l Chairman, Ezeokenwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa, has boasted that the political option the party has offered the people of Anambra State over the years has proved to be most suitable for the state and its development.

Ezeokenwa said that, as a result, the people are at home with the APGA and will continue to align with the party.

Ezeokenwa made this known on Sunday, while speaking at a Thanksgiving service at St Jude Catholic Church, Fegge-Onitsha, to celebrate a Supreme Court Victory that affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

Recall that the Supreme Court on November 27th, 2024, affirmed Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of the APGA, ending the party’s leadership dispute between Ezeokenwa and his challenger, Chief Edozie Njoku.

Ezeokenwa commended the judiciary for the job well done and assured that his leadership will not disappoint the people of Onitsha South, Anambra State, the Southeast region, or the country as a whole.

He promised to work to ensure that Governor Chukwuma Soludo wins 362 wards out of the state’s 362 wards in the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

In his remarks at the event, Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo maintained that under his watch, the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA will sustain the legacy of good governance, visionary development, and accountability that it has entrenched in the state leadership.

Soludo, who thanked the party’s supporters for standing strong with its national chairman during the Court battle, said the victory was clear evidence that APGA was progressively formed in 2002 to provide good governance to the people of Anambra State and Nigerians.

According to him, Anambra State has been on a progressive path since the administration of Mr Peter Obi, Chief Willie Obiano. It is now under his watch, and it will continue on that path as time passes.

Soludo assured the people that with the victory, his administration would be more committed to the welfare and development of the state.

He urged the people to come out in force on Thursday, May 8, to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

In his contribution, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, a frontline aspirant of the party in the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, also lauded the Supreme Court for resolving the party’s leadership tussle, describing the decision as a welcome development to Nigeria’s democracy.

“This landmark decision is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served.

He used the celebration to assure the people of Anambra South that his representation, if elected as Senator, will further attract government presence to the zone in line with Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a peaceful, secure, livable, and prosperous state in Nigeria.

The Church service also witnessed the presence of Anambra first lady, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the former Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, the State Chairman of the party, Barr Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, APGA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ejimofor Opara, the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon Emeka Orji, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike, and his Environment counterpart, Engr Felix Odimegwu, Soludo’s support groups, among others.