The Absurdity of It All: A Nigerian Saga…

Let me tell a story. So, I had a relative who was equally from a relatively wealthy home. Years passed, and the patriarch of the home died. This particular relative was the prodigal daughter of the home; she was simply the black sheep…

In Africa and Nigeria, particularly, funerals are not just party affairs but also family affairs. Bent on making sure that she wouldn’t be left out, Moji told everyone not to worry about the casket that she would purchase. On D-Day, lo and behold, there was an elegant casket.

No one believed Moji, the black sheep, was capable of that. The family members poured encomiums on her. Burial done and dusted!

Many days passed, and some individuals beseeched the family home; they introduced themselves as the funeral home that supplied the casket, that it was picked on credit, and that they had waited for a while since payment was not forthcoming. They had to come personally to collect their money.

Apparently, Moji got the casket (Yes, on credit). Eventually, the family paid for it. Many absurd stories have happened. The patriarch was buried in a casket and gone to his ancestors. Nigeria is Moji! Now come with me… let us finish the story.

In the labyrinth of challenges confronting Nigeria, recent tragedies have cast a glaring spotlight on the multifaceted issues bedeviling the nation. Over mere days, three separate stampedes during Christmas charity events resulted in the deaths of at least 67 individuals, including scores of children. The events, intended to bring relief during a season of cheer, turned into devastating reminders of a nation at odds with itself—where poverty, desperation, and psychosocial dysfunction intertwine to produce a reality that is both tragic and absurd.

On December 18, 2024, the city of Ibadan, known for its vibrant culture and historic landmarks, became the site of unimaginable sorrow. A Christmas funfair aimed at providing cash handouts, free food, and scholarships turned deadly as crowd control failed amidst a massive turnout. What should have been a celebration of generosity became a catastrophe, claiming the lives of 35 children. The event, organized by a local figure in collaboration with a women’s foundation and a radio station, lacked the safety measures necessary to manage the overwhelming crowd.

Tragedy struck again in Anambra and Abuja, where similar charity events spiraled into chaos. In Anambra, 22 lives were lost as people scrambled for food distributed by a philanthropist. In Abuja, a church-organized charity event saw 10 individuals perish in yet another avoidable disaster. These incidents spread across different regions, expose a systemic issue—Nigeria’s inability to manage desperation in an era of escalating economic hardship.

While it is easy to attribute these tragedies solely to poverty, such an analysis would barely scratch the surface. Yes, the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria is acute, with inflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty forcing many to the brink. But these events also reveal a deeper psychosocial crisis.

The desperation driving people to risk their lives for food or meager handouts stems from a collective psyche battered by years of systemic neglect. These stampedes are not merely the byproducts of economic hardship; they are also the result of a national mindset shaped by scarcity and survivalism. In a society where the majority feel perpetually shortchanged, opportunities—even those as simple as free rice—are perceived as zero-sum games where only the swiftest or strongest survive.

Charity in Nigeria often borders on performative philanthropy, where organizers prioritize optics over substance. Many of these events are designed as public relations spectacles, with little regard for the safety or dignity of beneficiaries. The chaotic scenes at these events are emblematic of a larger failure: a culture that emphasizes appearances while neglecting structural solutions to systemic issues.

At the core of these tragedies lies a network of systemic failures:

Regulatory Lapses

Despite repeated occurrences of stampedes, there is no clear regulatory framework for managing public gatherings. Crowd control is treated as an afterthought, and safety protocols are virtually nonexistent.

Governance Without Accountability

Governmental responses to these incidents often follow a predictable script—arrests are made, committees are formed, and investigations are promised. Yet, tangible changes are rarely implemented. This cycle of negligence and impunity exacerbates the problem, leaving citizens vulnerable to future disasters.

Economic Inequities

The cost-of-living crisis is not just an economic issue; it is a governance failure. Years of mismanagement have created an environment where necessities are inaccessible to large swathes of the population. Charity, therefore, becomes a lifeline rather than a supplement, exposing the absence of effective social safety nets.

Critics may argue that these tragedies are inevitable in a nation plagued by poverty. However, reducing the issue to poverty alone ignores the psychosocial and cultural dimensions. Consider this: even in resource-constrained societies, dignity, order, and humanity can be preserved through planning and accountability. The recurring stampedes in Nigeria are not just about scarcity—they reflect a failure of imagination and empathy.

It is high time Nigerians interrogate the ethos surrounding public charity. While organizers shoulder significant blame, the public also plays a role in perpetuating the chaos. A sense of entitlement combined with years of neglect has bred a survivalist mentality that often disregards communal welfare. This is not to victim-blame but to highlight the need for a societal shift towards collective responsibility and discipline.

To prevent a recurrence of such tragedies, Nigeria must take a multipronged approach that addresses the root causes while implementing immediate safeguards:

Economic and Social Reforms

– Invest in policies that create sustainable employment opportunities.

– Strengthen social safety nets to reduce dependence on ad hoc charity events.

– Address inflation and the rising cost of living through sound fiscal and monetary policies.

Regulation of Public Gatherings

– Enforce strict guidelines for organizing public events, including mandatory crowd control measures and risk assessments.

– Introduce penalties for organizers who fail to adhere to safety protocols.

Community Education

– Launch awareness campaigns to educate the public on the risks of overcrowding and the importance of orderly conduct at public events.

Rethinking Charity

– Shift from performative charity to systemic solutions, focusing on sustainable poverty alleviation rather than one-off handouts.

Accountability Mechanisms

– Establish independent bodies to investigate public tragedies and hold both private and governmental entities accountable.

The irony of these tragedies lies in their timing—during the season of goodwill and cheer. In a nation where the phrase “we are managing” has become a mantra, these incidents highlight how deeply embedded the culture of managing chaos has become. Nigerians have a knack for finding humor even in dire situations, but some absurdities, like stampedes over food, demand outrage rather than resigned laughter.

These tragedies should not be reduced to another chapter in Nigeria’s book of woes. Instead, they should serve as a rallying cry for change. To move beyond the absurdity, we must embrace a collective resolve to dismantle the systems that perpetuate poverty, desperation, and neglect.

Nigeria’s story need not always be one of chaos and loss. With intentional reforms, a shift in cultural attitudes, and a commitment to accountability, we can write a new narrative—one where charity uplifts rather than endangers and where the value of human life is truly upheld.

Let this be the moment we refuse to normalize the absurd. Let this be the moment we demand better. Because Nigeria deserves more, and so do her people–Only time will tell.

