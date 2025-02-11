Former Norwich City Player Devonte Passes Away at 26

According to his last club, Chesham FC, where he played until his death, Aransibia passed away at the age of 26.

“It is with heavy hearts that we come together to honour the life of Dev—a loving partner, devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend to so many.”

Chesham FC described him as a loving and friendly person:

“Dev was the embodiment of kindness and compassion, always ready with a warm smile. His infectious laughter and generous spirit brightened every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him. Beyond his loving nature, Dev was a talented footballer whose passion and drive propelled him to great success on the pitch.”

Norwich City also paid their respects to the English player:

“Everyone at Norwich City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Devonte Aransibia, aged 26.”

Aside from Norwich City being the biggest club he played for, he also played for various clubs within the lower tiers of the English leagues.

