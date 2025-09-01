spot_img
The 28% Drop: Behind the Numbers, Life on a Tighter Leash

ColumnsMonday
— By: Linus Anagboso

The 28% Drop: Behind the Numbers, Life on a Tighter Leash

So, yes, petrol consumption is down 28%. But don’t let the numbers fool you—they are cold, sharp, and distant, like the men in suits poring over charts in air-conditioned offices, far removed from the roar of engines and the shuffle of feet in the streets. Behind that statistic lies a harder story: citizens navigating life on a tighter leash, counting every naira, weighing every journey, and rethinking what once seemed ordinary.

At a Lagos filling station, a taxi driver wipes sweat from his brow, staring at the pump. He had planned five trips that morning, but rising fuel prices have already forced him to cut two. On the streets of Onitsha, a delivery rider pedals faster than usual, trying to stretch a tank that once lasted the day. At a small roadside shop, a trader adjusts his supply list, calculating transport costs, margins, and what customers can afford. Each litre of petrol is no longer routine—it’s a decision, a negotiation with circumstance.

The quiet at the pumps is not a cheer—it’s a sigh. And if leadership were measured by the ease of life for the people, this drop is uncomfortable, even damning. Questions linger: are policies easing lives, or simply moving hardship into a different rhythm?

The impact spreads beyond fuel. Less petrol on the roads means slower commerce, strained logistics, higher prices for goods, and tighter household budgets. Mothers skip errands, students spend more walking to class, and small businesses juggle rising costs. Numbers sparkle on paper, but reality refuses to lie.

Somewhere in the corridors of power, the lesson waits: statistics can shine, but the truth lies in the streets. The 28% drop is real. So is the struggle it conceals. And until leadership listens to that quiet, that sigh, every number will remain a cold mirror—reflecting everything but relief.

Should Civil Servants Participate in Partisan Politics? In Search for Final Answer
Igbo Professionals and Traders Caught in the U.S. Visa Trap
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

