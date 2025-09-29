Bet Turns Tragic as Young Man Dies After Lifting Four Cement Bags (VIDEO)

A playful bet among friends turned tragic when a young man, identified as Gbenga, lost his life after attempting to lift four bags of cement at once.

The incident happened last Saturday during a challenge where friends dared each other to carry cement bags, with mobile phones promised as the prize.

Each bag weighed about 50kg, making the total 200kg nearly three times the average man’s weight.

According to video obtained by The New Chronicle on Monday, Gbenga managed to lift the bags briefly but collapsed under the weight. Witnesses said he could not move or speak afterward, showing signs of serious injury to his spine and nervous system.

His friends, in a panic, poured water on him and tried to pull him up, but their efforts failed.

By Wednesday, he had died from his injuries, leaving his family and community devastated.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians warning young people against dangerous stunts, peer pressure, and risky dares done for clout.