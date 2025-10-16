Tension Erupts at Public Hearing on Creation of New Kingdoms in Bauchi

A public hearing on the creation of new kingdoms in Bauchi State ended in chaos after a disagreement broke out among participants.

The incident occurred in Boi town, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area on Wednesday, when members of the Boyawa community protested against being included in the proposed Sayawa Kingdom.

Tensions escalated when another individual stood up to express support for the Sayawa Kingdom, claiming that his group would recognize and obey its authority.

The Boyawa protesters, however, reacted angrily, insisting that the man was not from their community and that they did not even know him.

The disagreement disrupted the public hearing, leading to confusion and disorder at the venue.