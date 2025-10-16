spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 16, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Tension Erupts at Public Hearing on Creation of New Kingdoms in Bauchi

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Tension Erupts at Public Hearing on Creation of New Kingdoms in Bauchi State
Bauchi Map

A public hearing on the creation of new kingdoms in Bauchi State ended in chaos after a disagreement broke out among participants.

The incident occurred in Boi town, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area on Wednesday, when members of the Boyawa community protested against being included in the proposed Sayawa Kingdom.

Tensions escalated when another individual stood up to express support for the Sayawa Kingdom, claiming that his group would recognize and obey its authority.

The Boyawa protesters, however, reacted angrily, insisting that the man was not from their community and that they did not even know him.

The disagreement disrupted the public hearing, leading to confusion and disorder at the venue.

Previous article
Nigerian Youths Losing Edge in Digital Economy Over High Gadget Prices — Agbata
Next article
Who Is Afraid Of Seconding Natasha’s Move In The House?
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Some Nigerian Pilots Smoke Indian Hemp— Orji Uzor Kalu Alleges, Raises Alarm in Senate

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has raised alarm over alleged...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Gist 0
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

News 0
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Technology 0
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x