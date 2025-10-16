Nigerian Youths Losing Edge in Digital Economy Over High Gadget Prices — Agbata

The Managing Director of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA wants Nigerian youths, especially those in Anambra State to acquire digital skills that will brighten their chances of getting gainfully employed.

Agbata, said equipping young people with relevant digital skills is critical for their survival in today’s fast-changing job market.

In an exclusive chat with The News Chronicle, in Awka, Agbata said his agency was not only digitizing governance but also providing digital infrastructure that enables innovation, skills development, and employability in line with Governor Charles Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous destination.

“No meaningful transformation is possible without strong digital infrastructure,” he stated. “Poor connectivity is very frustrating. If you cannot access the internet, you cannot pay, work, or even learn.

“Our role as enablers is to ensure that the right digital infrastructure is in place to support innovation, enhance ease of doing business, and boost employability.

“We can see the results of the much we have been able to do coming in already,” he said.

While charging young people to adapt and evolve swiftly to remain relevant in today’s rapidly changing digital landscape, Agbata said that would help them to secure meaningful opportunities.

He, however, acknowledged that access to digital tools remains a major barrier, with laptops and other devices selling at exorbitant prices, beyond the reach of many youths.

“A good laptop today costs hundreds of thousands of naira. For many, that’s simply unaffordable,” he said.

Stressing the place of personal discipline and intentionality, Agbata shared his personal journey, recalling how he started out with a laptop bought on a loan from his father after he lost his business.

“With that laptop, I began to learn and build. Beyond cost, many young people struggle with distractions. Without discipline, it is difficult to learn and grow in tech.”

The ICT Agency boss noted that employers’ demands are shifting rapidly as coding and design skills, which once opened doors, are no longer sufficient in the market now dominated by artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity.

“AI is now an enabler across industries, whether it is writing, broadcasting, or design, AI tools are changing how work is done. Young people must evolve quickly to remain relevant.”

Agbata also pointed out the urban–rural divide in technology adoption. “Urban centers are better served with digital infrastructure, while rural communities lag behind. “Bridging this gap requires deliberate subsidies and partnerships between government and the private sector,” he said.

Agbata noted that technology is already reshaping the job market as automation takes over routine tasks.

According to him, “Jobs that exist today may not exist in the next five years. “Young people must adapt or risk being left behind. I encourage them to use AI tools to test their relevance in the future and plan accordingly.”

The ICT guru stressed the importance of youths seizing opportunities as they present themselves.

On the risks of digital adoption, the ICT guru admitted that cybersecurity concerns are real but manageable.

“Everything is hackable. But with strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and vigilance against phishing scams, young people can stay safe enough to maximize opportunities,” he advised.

Ultimately, he explained that partnerships hold the key to sustainable progress.