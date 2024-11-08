Tenant-Landlord Relationships: 15 Essential Guidelines

1. Failure to renew rent prompts a 7-day notice to vacate from the Landlord, not a 6-month notice to quit.

2. Landlords must use court action, not self-help, for eviction.

3. Tenants must not sublet if prohibited by the agreement.

4. Subletting means renting the landlord’s property to another tenant with or without consent. A tenant is required by law to inform the Landlord first before subletting

5. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the property and seeking consent for major repairs.

6. Tenancies are typically under 5 years; leases exceed 5 years.

7. Long-term leases should include a rent review clause.

8. Rent review clauses allow landlords to adjust rent based on market value.

9. Courts cannot force unwilling landlords to keep tenants.

10. Lawyers must prioritize rent payments as tenants.

11. Landlords must provide adequate notice before property inspections.

12. New property owners inherit existing tenants upon sale.

13. Tenants cannot force landlords to renew tenancy.

14. Being a responsible tenant is highly recommended.

15. Arrears of rent (unpaid before court action) differ from mesne profits

Mesne profits are Profits or rents earned from a property by a wrongful occupant or trespasser, during the period they were not legally entitled to occupy or use the property.

Scenarios where mesne profits apply:

1. Trespassing or squatting: Occupying a property without permission.

2. Overstaying: Failing to vacate a property after lease or rental agreement expiration.

3. Unlawful retention: Illegally holding onto a property.

