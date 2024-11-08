Probe: I’m Not Afraid -Obaseki Dares EFCC

Outgoing Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plans to arrest him after the conclusion of his second term on November 14, 2024.

Speaking at the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session in Abuja, he expressed confidence in his administration’s integrity and stated that he is not afraid of any potential arrest or investigation.

Obaseki attributed the allegations against him to “silly petitions” from individuals seeking revenge, asserting that he has nothing to hide.

He remarked, “I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research,” emphasizing his commitment to his legacy projects in Edo State.

The governor criticized his opponents, describing them as “cruel and wicked,” motivated by jealousy over his achievements during his eight years in office.

He stated, “Why should I be afraid? I just focused on what I believe in, and today, you can see what has been accomplished.

“You know how this country is, it is all about bitterness, it is all about vendetta, wickedness, and people who have opposed to me in Edo State are cruel, very wicked people, very jealous and envious, and this is because they cannot show as much as the achievements we have made in the past eight years”

Obaseki also noted that he would willingly turn himself in if summoned by the EFCC.

Obaseki’s remarks come amid ongoing political tensions following the recent governorship election in which Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress candidate, was declared the winner.

