Temu Tops U.S App Downloads in 2024

The Chinese shopping platform Temu has claimed the title of the most-downloaded free app in the United States for 2024, surpassing previous leaders like TikTok.

This marks its second consecutive year at the top after overtaking TikTok in 2023.

The short video app, facing potential bans in the U.S., dropped to third place this year, with Instagram Threads rising to second.

In addition, OpenAI’s ChatGPT saw notable growth, securing the fourth spot, ahead of Google Search.

Despite being excluded from Apple’s editorial picks, ChatGPT’s popularity soared in 2024, marking a dramatic rise since its iPhone release in May 2023.

Meta’s apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are still among the top downloaded but have fallen in rankings.

Meanwhile, games like Block Blast!* and Monopoly Go! led the top free game list, while NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition took the top spot in Apple Arcade games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...