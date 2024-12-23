Telegram Hits Profitability Milestone in 2024

Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, announced that the messaging platform achieved profitability in 2024, with its total revenue exceeding $1 billion.

The company has seen steady growth since introducing its premium subscription in 2022, which now boasts 12 million paying users.

Telegram has also built up over $500 million in cash reserves, excluding crypto holdings.

This year, Telegram made substantial progress in reducing its $2 billion debt, repaying a significant portion of its bonds.

Durov indicated that while the company had made strides, there is still much to be done to stabilize its financial position.

Telegram, which serves nearly 1 billion monthly active users, has introduced several monetization strategies, such as tools for businesses, an ad-sharing programme, and a mini app store for developers.

It has also allowed content creators to generate revenue through paid channel content.

