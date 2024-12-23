Honda, Nissan Explore Merger to Form Third-Largest Automaker

Honda and Nissan are in advanced talks about a potential merger that could make them the third-largest automaker in the world.

The move comes as both companies face mounting pressures from the shift towards electric vehicles, driven largely by Tesla, and the growing dominance of China in the global automotive market.

With these changes reshaping the industry, the two Japanese carmakers are seeking a way to secure their future by joining forces.

If the merger moves forward, it could be completed by 2026, positioning the new entity as a formidable player in the industry.

Mitsubishi, currently partnered with Nissan, is expected to make a decision by January 2025 regarding its participation in the new alliance.

This comes at a time when the existing partnership between Nissan and Mitsubishi with French automaker Renault is showing signs of strain.

The relationship has been strained since the arrest of former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct, a scandal that led to his dramatic escape from Japan.

As Renault remains a major shareholder in Nissan, it has expressed that it will review all options regarding the future direction of its alliance partners.

The merger between Honda and Nissan, if it proceeds, would mark a significant shift in the global automotive landscape, especially in a time when manufacturers are grappling with the transition to electric and smart vehicles.

