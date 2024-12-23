Patricia Begins Repayment to Customers After 2022 Cyberattack

Patricia Technologies, a fintech company based in Lagos, has started reimbursing customers who were affected by the 2022 security breach.

This action follows two years of efforts to recover lost funds and rebuild the company’s reputation.

In 2022, the company suffered a cyberattack that resulted in over 600 million Naira being stolen from user accounts.

In response, Patricia temporarily froze withdrawals and worked closely with law enforcement, leading to arrests, including one of a high-profile politician.

The repayment plan, which the company had previously outlined as taking two to five years, is now underway.

The first round of payments began on December 10, 2024. Customers affected in this phase have been informed via email.

Patricia’s CEO, Hanu Fejiro, assured customers that the company was following through on its commitment to resolve the issue.

He encouraged customers to ensure their information on the platform is up to date and to stay informed about their repayment status.

Some customers have expressed their satisfaction with the repayment process, despite the long wait. One subscriber thanked the company for fulfilling its promise.

