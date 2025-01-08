Telecom Tariff Hike Talks Underway

The government and telecom operators in Nigeria are currently in discussions over a potential increase in telecom tariffs.

This meeting involves major players like MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9Mobile, alongside regulatory bodies such as the NCC and NITDA.

Telecom providers argue that rising operational costs driven by recent economic changes, including fuel subsidy removal and currency devaluation, require a tariff review.

Meanwhile, the government is urging them to adhere to the 2013 price floor for telecom services.

The proposed hike has faced resistance from consumer advocacy groups, who express concerns about the impact on Nigerians already struggling with financial challenges.

Talks are ongoing to find a solution that balances the needs of the telecom sector and affordability for consumers.