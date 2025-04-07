Teenager Ordered to Clean Church for 6 Months After Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl

In a landmark ruling on Monday, the FCT High Court in Zuba, Abuja, handed down a unique sentence to a 17-year-old boy who was found guilty of indecent assault on a 5-year-old girl.

The court ordered the teenager to spend the next six months cleaning the premises of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nyanya every day as punishment for his crime.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, who delivered the judgment, sternly advised the young offender to stay away from further criminal activities and strive to turn a new leaf in life.

During proceedings, Prosecutor Donaldtus Abbah revealed that the teenager, an apprentice at a barber’s shop in Area C, Nyanya, Abuja, committed the heinous act on December 17, 2024.

Abbah recounted that the teenager violated the 5-year-old girl, an incident that went against the provisions of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, particularly Sections 1(1) and 2.

When given the chance to speak, the teenager admitted his guilt and pleaded for mercy. “The 5-year-old girl used to visit the barber shop where I work as an apprentice, but I had never touched her before. I don’t know what came over me that day; it was the first time I did such a thing, and I deeply regret my actions. Please, I ask for mercy,” he said, clearly remorseful.

His lawyer, K.L. Ogbe, took to the courtroom to plead for leniency, urging the judge to show compassion, especially considering the boy’s tender age of just 17.

In delivering the verdict, Justice Ogbonnaya reminded the teenager of the importance of responsibility and the need to make amends for his actions.