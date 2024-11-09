Borno NLC Commends Governor Zulum for Approving and Implementing New Minimum Wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Borno State has praised Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for approving and implementing the new national minimum wage for state workers.

Dauda Iliya, the governor’s spokesperson, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, announcing that primary school teachers celebrated as the new N70,000 minimum wage was deposited into their accounts.

Comrade Inuwa Yusuf, the NLC chairman for Borno, expressed his appreciation during a press conference in Maiduguri, noting that the governor has implemented the best wage rate among northeastern states.

“I commend Governor Zulum for his commitment to serving the people, particularly the workers,” Comrade Yusuf said. “After several meetings, we finalized the wage structure, which was implemented recently. Our members have expressed their gratitude, with many reaching out to share their appreciation.”

Yusuf emphasized that Borno currently leads the region in terms of wages, saying, “We believe no other state in the northeast has matched this level yet, and we commend the governor for this significant achievement.”

The statement from Iliya also noted that thousands of primary school teachers in the state were thrilled when they received the increased pay on Friday, with many sharing their salary alerts on social media.

Governor Zulum initially announced the wage increase on October 10 during a meeting with the minimum wage implementation committee. He also approved N3 billion to cover entitlements for the families of deceased civil servants.

