Technical College Students React As FG Rolls Out N45,000 Monthly Support

The Federal Government has begun the rollout of a new education support package for students in technical colleges across Nigeria, offering free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and a monthly stipend of N45,000.

The initiative, introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, aims to increase enrollment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and build a more skill-focused workforce.

The programme targets sub-tertiary institutions, including technical colleges, vocational institutes, and apprenticeship centres.

Alongside the monthly payment, the government will also cover teaching fees, fund industry-based supervisors for students on industrial training, and pay for skill certification to improve employability.

According to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the government is providing a N120 billion grant to support this initiative.

The funds will be distributed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), but students will not be required to pay the money back, as it is not a loan.

At Government Technical College, Ikotun, Lagos, students shared their views with The News Chronicle on the policy.

While some welcomed it, others raised concerns.

Tobi Ajayi, a plumbing student, said, “This is the first time I’m hearing about a government policy that directly supports students like me. If they truly start paying the N45,000 every month and we don’t have to worry about school fees or food, then it will change my life. I live far from school, and I always struggle with transport and feeding. If this policy is real, I’ll finally be able to focus on my skill and stop doing menial jobs after school.”

Kenny Olatunji, studying Electrical Installation, had a different opinion. “It sounds good, but I don’t trust it yet. We have heard big announcements before that didn’t happen. I won’t believe this one until I see people actually receiving the money. Government talks too much and does little. They should first fix our classrooms and workshops before promising money.”

Blessing Ogundele, who is in Catering and Craft Practice, was more optimistic. “For me, this is a blessing. My parents are struggling and can barely give me transport fare. If I start getting N45,000 every month, I can support myself and maybe even buy the tools I need to practice after graduation. I just hope it doesn’t end halfway like other things in this country.”

Ahmed Sulaimon, a carpentry student, was doubtful. “They say free food, free accommodation, and stipend. But we’ve been hearing things like this since JSS3. Let them show action. If they are serious, let us see the food and accommodation arrangements clearly. We don’t want just talk. For now, I’ll keep doing my usual work after school.”

Janet Nweke, who studies Fashion and Garment Making, said, “If this works, it can really help girls like me who want to start their own businesses. I don’t even need to look for a job if I can finish school with proper training and save part of that stipend. But the government must not fail. If they do, it will kill our trust completely.”

Samuel Anigbo, an ICT student, added, “I want to believe this is the beginning of real change in our education. We’ve been pushed aside for too long. People think technical students are not serious, but we are the ones with real practical skills. If this support is real, maybe people will start respecting what we do.”

Chidinma Okoro, in Welding and Fabrication, expressed concern. “N45,000 sounds nice, but it may cause problems too. What if they delay payment? What if they only pay for a few months and stop? They need to explain the plan well. And they should involve us in monitoring the process, so it doesn’t get hijacked.”

Bashir Afolabi, studying Auto Mechanics, said, “I support it. I don’t care what others say. If they give us just half of what they promised—food, hostel, and this money—I’ll be grateful. It will remove so much pressure. My parents don’t even know what a technical school is, but now they may take my education more seriously.”

Funke Iroko, a Building Trades student, had mixed feelings. “I like the idea, but why only technical colleges? What of our friends in polytechnics or monotechnics? They also learn skills. Government should carry everyone along. And they should make sure the money doesn’t go to people who are not real students.”

Joseph Emeh, who studies Agriculture, said, “This is long overdue. We are the future farmers, builders, and inventors of Nigeria. If they support us now, we’ll give back later. But if they abandon us again, we’ll keep running abroad or doing jobs we didn’t train for. Let them not fail us this time.”