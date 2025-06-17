Instagram Tries Out New Repost Feature for Feed

Instagram has started testing a new feature that allows users to repost content directly to their main Feed.

The trial, which some users have already seen on their accounts, gives people the option to reshare their own posts as well as those from others.

The idea of a repost button is not new. The platform was first seen working on this feature back in 2022.

Currently, users can only reshare posts to their Stories or rely on third-party tools to repost.

This test aims to change that by giving users a built-in way to share posts more widely.

Some people believe this new option could make it easier to spread interesting content and give credit to original creators.

It could also help creators gain more views and recognition when their work is reshared.

Right now, many popular posts like memes and pictures are often copied without credit. The new feature may help fix that.

However, not everyone may be happy with the change.

Instagram already has many ways to post such as Reels, Stories, Notes, and DMs, and adding another one might make things feel too crowded for some users.

Instagram has not said when or if the feature will be available to everyone.

The repost option is similar to what is already found on other apps like Threads and TikTok.

Twitter, now known as X, was the first to introduce this style of sharing back in 2009 with the retweet.