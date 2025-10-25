Tears in Gombe: Commissioner, Police Escort Killed in Auto Crash

The Gombe State Government has announced the passing of the Commissioner for Internal Security, retired Colonel Abdullahi Bello, who lost his life in a fatal car accident alongside his police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Husaini.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya confirmed the tragic incident in a statement issued by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

According to the governor, the accident occurred on Friday along the Malam Sidi–Gombe road while the commissioner was returning from Maiduguri, Borno State, after attending the North East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) Framework.

“We received the heart-breaking news with profound sadness, the late commissioner was a disciplined officer and dedicated public servant,” Yahaya stated.

He described the deceased as a patriotic leader who brought his wealth of military knowledge, experience, and commitment to bear on his duties, helping to sustain the peace and security for which Gombe State is widely recognised.

“Bello will be remembered as a pillar of discipline, courage and selfless service. He carried out his duties with unmatched diligence and deep sense of responsibility. His demise is a monumental loss not only to his family and our government but to Gombe State and Nigeria at large,” the governor said.

Yahaya also highlighted the late commissioner’s remarkable contributions at the State Executive Council, where he played a crucial role in formulating policies that strengthened internal security, enhanced inter-agency synergy, and promoted community safety.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his associates, and the Balanga Local Government community. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” the governor added.

Governor Yahaya equally commiserated with the family of the late police orderly, describing both men as patriots who died in the line of duty. He further prayed for the swift recovery of the commissioner’s driver, who sustained injuries in the crash and is currently receiving medical attention.