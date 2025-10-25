spot_img
October 25, 2025

Greed Breeds Crisis — Jatau Tells Mining Communities to Unite for Progress

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Speaker Urges Traditional Rulers to Promote Unity and Peace in Nasarawa
Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau
Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr. Danladi Jatau, has called on mining host communities across the state to maintain peace and extend full cooperation to investors engaging in mining activities within their localities.
Jatau said such cooperation would fast-track the development of the communities and contribute to the state’s economic growth.
We gathered that the speaker made this appeal on Friday during a visit to Igwo community in Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area, where he intervened in a brewing dispute between residents and Black Gen New Energy Ltd, a mining company operating in the area.
Igwo is among several Nasarawa communities richly endowed with natural resources, particularly lithium, which is currently being explored and processed by the company.
However, tension had risen as three neighbouring communities — Agbadu, Agaza, and Egboka — accused the firm of encroaching on their ancestral lands, prompting the Speaker’s intervention.
Dr. Jatau, whose constituency covers the affected areas, said his visit was to hear directly from the parties involved and ensure an amicable resolution.
“I have visited the area following complaints and tension being generated by the situation by the communities,” he said.
He warned that allowing the conflict to escalate would only harm the communities, urging all stakeholders to set aside differences and work collectively for the greater good.
“Hence the need for the host communities to keep all sentiments aside and unite for the benefit of their communities,” he added.
The Speaker expressed gratitude to God for blessing the region with abundant natural resources and commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for attracting investors to the state.
Quoting a popular saying, Jatau remarked, “When brothers fight, visitors inherit their properties,” lamenting that lack of effective communication and selfish interests were at the heart of the disputes.
“Selfishness is the major cause as everyone is struggling and fighting for his personal gains instead of the overall community’s interest,” he said.
He therefore urged the communities to embrace peace, dialogue, and understanding to pave the way for development.
Earlier, leaders from Agwadu, Egboka, and Agaza communities — Mr. Ayuba Osu, Mr. Abraham Kwose, and Mr. Saidu Haruna respectively — voiced concern over the company’s operations, claiming they were kept in the dark about key decisions affecting their lands.
Responding, the Liaison Officer of Black Gen New Energy Ltd, Mr. Emmanuel Bitrus, clarified that the company only leased the lands for a specified period and did not take ownership as alleged.
He stressed that the firm followed all due processes and was fully implementing its Community Development Agreements in partnership with relevant stakeholders.
