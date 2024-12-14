Ibrahim Chatta Sets the Record Straight: “I’m Not Underrated”

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has shut down claims that he’s underrated in the movie industry.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Talk To B podcast, the Nupe-born actor made it clear that he’s one of the top earners in Yoruba-speaking Nollywood.

“A lot of people say Ibrahim Chatta is underrated. No, I’m not,” he confidently said. “I’m one of the highest-paid Yoruba-speaking actors in Nigeria.”

Chatta took a trip down memory lane, sharing how he worked his way up to becoming a household name. Before fame, he described himself as a “studio rat,” creating promotional jingles and composing movie soundtracks.

“I gave myself responsibilities because I knew they’d make me stronger,” he said.

He revealed how tough things were at the start of his career. “At a point, I told my mum I was comfortable and she didn’t need to send me foodstuffs. But the truth? I wasn’t comfortable. I had to hustle hard. I worked as a bus conductor for a week or two at a time just to survive.”

Chatta’s big break came through his music. He composed soundtracks for over 400 films and created jingles for more than 400 companies before stepping fully into acting.

“Back then, I wasn’t known as an actor. I had studios in Ikeja and other places. I’d go to the studio, write songs, sing, and perform. I was literally a studio rat,” he recalled with pride.

Today, Ibrahim Chatta’s story is a testament to resilience and hard work. From bus conductor to one of Nollywood’s highest-paid actors, he’s proven that determination and talent can take you far.

And in case you were wondering, no—he’s not underrated. He’s just too busy being great.

