Supreme Court Rejects Atiku’s Request to Access INEC Server

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has lost the bid to inspect the server of INEC.

In a unanimous judgement by a five man panel of the supreme court led by Justice Chima Nweze, the appeal was dismissed on the ground that Atiku and PDP failed to give sufficient reasons why the appeal should be granted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had earlier on struck out an appeal filed by the PDP and Atiku against a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The PEPC had ruled that held that they did not have a reply to an application filed on May 14, 2019, by APCA seeking among other reliefs, the dismissal of their petition challenging President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 presidential election.

A five man panel led by Justice Datijo Mohammed, therefore, struck out the appeal for having become statute barred.